ASUS launches new hot-swappable keyboard and ‘first’ tri-mode Xbox/PC controller at CES

Today, ASUS Republic of Gamers is announcing four new products at CES 2023. Leading the way is the Azoth gaming keyboard, which packs a 75% form factor and wireless connectivity with DIY features. Then, there’s a new PC gaming controller, mouse, and even a new chair. There’s a lot to unpack here, so if you’re looking for any new PC gaming gear, then keep reading to find out everything ASUS has to offer.

ASUS announces slew of PC gaming peripherals at CES 2023

The brand-new ASUS Azoth gaming keyboard features a 75% form factor, which is perfect for most setups. It features a wireless connection to your computer with Bluetooth or SuperNova 2.4GHz, and then there’s also a wired option in case you’d rather use that. There’s hot-swappable switches, but it comes with factory-lubbed ROG NX switches. There’s also a bundled lube kit if you want to change the typing feel even more as well. Plus, there’s an OLED display and other controls to deliver a custom experience all around, and it even works with macOS.

Then, you have the Harpe Ace mouse and Hone Ace mousepad, which are Aim Lab edition peripherals. Designed for competitive FPS gaming, the mouse itself only weighs just 54g and has an ambidextrous form factor. The 36,000 DPI ROG AimPoint optical sensors and features wireless ROG NovaSpeed technology, too. Plus, the mousepad spans 508x420mm and is made to work with the Aim Lab ROG 360 task within the Aim Lab software to help FPS players improve their aim.

For those who prefer controllers, the ROG Raikiri Pro is perfect for those types of games. It’s the first Xbox-licensed tri-mode controller, meaning that it can connect to your PC over Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and wired USB-C. Not only does this controller work with PC or mobile, but it also does have full support for next-generation Xbox consoles. There’s a built-in OLED display that can show a custom image, text, or animations. It also displays the charging status, whether the mic is muted or not, and what profile you’re on.

The controller also delivers customizations through the Armoury Crate software where you can dial in the four left and right rear buttons as well as joystick sensitivity, vibration levels, joystick dead zones, and more. Finally, the Raikiri Pro features a built-in ESS DAC for “premium, true-to-life audio.”

Closing out today’s announcements is the ROG Destrier ergonomic gaming chair, which has a “futuristic aesthetic” which is “engineered with exceptional levels of adjustability to ensure maximum comfort during play.” There’s both head and lumbar support, as well as padded armrests that have a special elevation mode made for mobile gamers.

For pricing, the ASUS Harpe Ace mouse will launch at $149.99, while the Hone Ace will cost $29.99. The Azoth keyboard lands at $250, though we don’t have pricing information on the Raikiri Pro controller or the Destrier chair.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that more brands are finally getting in on the hot swappable train for keyboards, giving gamers more choice when it comes to what switches they use. Plus, I love that there’s now finally a controller that works with Xbox as well as PC with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz, which is something that we’ve not seen before. All in all, these announcements from ASUS at CES 2023 are pretty great and should set up 2023 to be a great year for PC gaming.

