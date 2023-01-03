ROCCAT Burst Pro Air wireless gaming mouse with 100-hour battery life falls to new low of $60

Amazon is offering the ROCCAT Burst Pro Air Wireless Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Down 40% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mouse features a symmetrical shape which is designed for more ergonomic use. With Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz connection options, there’s up to 100 hours of battery life between charges. Plus, just 10 minutes of being plugged in delivers an additional five hours of play. The bionic shell is water- and dust-resistant and allows it to weigh in at just 81 grams. Plus, you’ll find Titan optical switches and the ROCCAT Owl-Eye optical sensor with up to 19,000 DPI and 400 IPS tracking. On top of that, there’s AIMO RGB illumination to make the mouse match your setup. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Pick up this RGB desk pad at Amazon while it’s available for $14. It spans 31- by 12-inches and allows you to protect your expansive desk surface. It also features RGB lighting around the edge which is great for matching your new mouse as well. Plus, the surface allows today’s lead deal to glide smoothly across providing a solid experience all around.

Pick up the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED laptop to play your games from anywhere. It packs an RTX 3050 Ti and Ryzen 7 processor to run most titles, and is currently on sale for $1,100, which marks a new all-time low at Amazon of $340 off. Plus, the Acer Nitro gaming monitor is great for taking your setup to the next level with its 250Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium for a tear-free experience. On sale for $180, this marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked making now a great time to pick it up.

ROCCAT Burst Pro Air Mouse features:

Introducing the ROCCAT Burst Pro Air Lightweight Optical Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse for Windows PC. The Burst Pro Air brings ROCCAT’s symmetrical lightweight shape with its rich feature set, comfort and performance, into wireless. Meticulously crafted from the ground up, its shape delivers maximum comfort. Featuring ROCCAT Stellar Wireless technology, gamers get exceptional signal strength for a virtually latency-free connection and up to 100 hours of battery life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!