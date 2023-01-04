Belkin’s Apple Watch Series 8 Fast Charger tidies up the nightstand with discount to $51

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBelkin
Reg. $60 $51
a close up of a device

Amazon is now offering the Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger for $50.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at a rare chance to save at within $1 of our previous holiday mention last year. This is the third-best discount to date at $9 off, as well, and only the fourth overall markdown from Amazon. Designed to support the most recent Apple Watch Series 8 and its faster charging speeds, this nightstand companion sports a premium design that has a fold up charging puck for refueling in Nightstand Mode or just laying your wearable down flat. It’ll also work with older Apple Watch models, you just won’t get the faster charging speeds on any of them before Series 7. There’s no wall adapter in the box, but the charger itself uses a 1.2-meter USB-C cable that rounds out the package. Head below for more.

If you can live without all of built-in dock features found above, Apple’s official magnetic charging cable is a more affordable option. It’ll still juice up your Apple Watch Series 7 or 8 at the highest speeds, and clocks in at $28 on Amazon. It isn’t going to be quite as premium of a solution for the desk or nightstand, but will charge just as fast.

For other must-have charging gear, go hit up this morning’s lineup of smartphone accessories. As we do every work day, we break down an assortment of gear for the latest devices from Apple, Google, and Samsung, with today’s assortment starting at $11.

Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger features:

Close all your rings and upgrade how you power your Apple Watch with our BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Charger. Leveraging the new charging module, you can charge your Apple Watch Series 7 up to 33% faster. Pick the view for you, it displays and charges your Apple Watch while lying flat or in Nightstand mode.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Belkin

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Logitech’s K/DA Edition G PRO Mechanical Gaming K...
Score 4TB of WD backup storage with this portable My Pa...
Hover-1’s Alpha electric scooter is perfect for ridin...
Nomad expands Apple Watch band collection with two prem...
First discounts on XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900XT GPUs...
Save 27% on TP-Link’s Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3...
Instant’s new 8-in-1 Rice Cooker with CarbReducin...
Hisense intros first-ever portable TriChroma Laser TV, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments