Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 65W Dual USB-C Charger $41 (New low), more

Amazon is offering the Belkin 65W Dual USB-C Charger for $40.76 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks the third price drop that we’ve tracked all-time which also delivers the best deal that we’ve seen yet. Leveraging Power Delivery 3.0 and GaN technologies, this charger is perfect for powering your on-the-go kit. It has the ability to deliver 65W of power from a single USB-C port, which is more than enough to bring fast charging to your iPad, iPhone, or even MacBook Air. When both ports are in use, one will receive 45W and the other 20W, which makes it perfect for powering an iPhone and MacBook simultaneously. The wall plug also folds into the unit, making it compact and perfect for travel.

Charge your MacBook while fast charging an iPhone 13 at the same time with our powerful and ultra-compact 65W dual USB-C wall charger. It’s engineered with GaN, USB-C PD 3.0 and PPS charging technologies to deliver a fast and safe charge that won’t overheat or overcharge for both Apple and Samsung devices. Access up to 65W of power when using a single port or up to 45W of power from the top port and up to 20W from the bottom port when using both. It easily fits in a pocket or a bag, making it the ideal charger for traveling or when at home. Fast charge two compatible devices at the same time with dual USB-C ports. Access up to 65W when using a single USB-C port or 45W + 20W when using both USB-C PD 3.0 enabled, charging an iPhone 13 from 0-50% in 28 minutes and a Samsung Galaxy S21+ from 0-50% in 27 minutes

