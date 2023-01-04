Elgato’s Cam Link 4K takes your 2023 streams to the next level at $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Cam Link 4K HDMI Capture Card for $99.99 shipped. Down from $130 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to one of the best prices that we’ve seen in the past year, though it has fell as low as $93 back in March of last year. If you’re looking to upgrade a streaming or video meeting setup, then the Cam Link 4K is a great place to start. It allows you to plug any HDMI source into a PC or Mac, which includes DSLRs, action cameras, or anything else. It captures at either 1080p60 or 4K30 and uses an ultra-low latency technology to ensure that your video and audio stay in sync. Plus, this allows you to not only stream or join Zoom meetings with a DSLR or action camera, but also record to a computer’s hard drive, which puts less strain on the camera itself and also allows for far longer recording sessions before it times out. Keep reading for more.

Relating to 4K HDMI capture cards from reputable brands, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. You could opt for the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card at $95 instead to save a few bucks, but it doesn’t pack 4K30 support. There’s still 1080p capture, and it supports passthrough, making it great for both DSLR recording or for those with consoles.

Ready to take meetings on-the-go? Consider picking up Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 9 which is on sale for a new low of $1,079. With 5G connectivity in tow, this tablet can really let you work from anywhere. There’s a built-in kickstand, two USB-C ports, and Microsoft’s in-house SQ3 processor to handle anything you throw at it as well. Also, don’t forget to check out the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 that’s on sale for $130 right now as well, since it’ll be the perfect pair to your new Cam Link 4K when streaming on Twitch or taking video meetings.

Elgato Cam Link 4K features:

With Cam Link 4K, use your DSLR, camcorder or action cam as a professional webcam on your PC or Mac. Stream or record in stunning 1080p60 quality or even 4K at 30 fps. And broadcast live via any platform in no time thanks to ultra-low latency technology. Say goodbye to maxing out your memory card mid-shoot or discovering shoddy shots while editing. When recording with Cam Link 4K, all content is stored directly on your hard drive while real-time, full-screen feedback lets you polish scenes on the spot. Your camera has never felt more powerful.

