Elevate your streaming setup with Elgato’s latest Stream Deck MK.2 at $130 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $129.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $150, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings while marking the first discount since back in November. This comes within $10 of the Black Friday sale, and is the third-best price to date. Ideal for upgrading a streaming setup, workstation, or gaming rig, the new MK.2 version of Elgato’s popular Stream Deck arrives with an array of 15 customizable macro keys. Each one has an LED display which can not only be programmed to open a number of apps or run functions, but also tweaked to look just how you’d like it. Compared to the original model, the new one sports USB-C connectivity, a detachable 45-degree stand, and more streamlined design. Not to mention, interchangeable faceplates for further customization. Our hands-on review detailed just how compelling of a macOS companion on top of its usual gaming focus. Head below for more.

Alternatively, the $80 Elgato Stream Deck Mini is a great way to deliver similar functionality into your setup for less. It might not be on sale, but is still a more affordable alternative. This one steps down to only six macro keys, but you’re looking at much of the same customization otherwise. It does ditch the newfound features on the MK.2 model though, so you’ll have to rely on USB-A.

Just as notable for your Mac setup as it is your battlestation, all of the week’s other best deals in the PC gaming space are now up for grabs. We break down all of the most notable offers for upgrading your desk now that the new year has arrived, including everything from montitors to gaming headphones and all that lies between.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

Stream Deck gives you 15 fully customizable LCD keys to control your apps and tools. Trigger actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, play sound clips, activate lights, and much more. Hit the Stream Deck Store for app plugins, icon packs, thousands of royalty free tracks plus effects, and switch out faceplates to make Stream Deck yours.

