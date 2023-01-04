Logitech’s K/DA Edition G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard drops to $100 (Save 23%)

Logitech G PRO K/DA Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G PRO K/DA League of Legends Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 23% price drop marks the lowest price we’ve seen since last September while coming within $6 of the all-time low. The Tenkeyless design means the keyboard takes up less space on your desk to give your mouse more room to maneuver with GX Brown switches being used here, giving audible, but not overly loud, and tactile clicks. You’ll also have per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting customizable in Logitech’s G HUB software which also allows for macro mapping. The detachable micro USB cable also makes transportation simpler and safer so you don’t damage the keyboard or connector. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70. Unlike the Logitech keyboard above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’ve been looking to upgrade to the latest GPUs from AMD, now is the time with the first discounts hitting the XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900XT Ultra and Black Graphics Cards, dropping the prices to $900. Just released last month, the RX 7900XT is a solid upgrade for your gaming setup. It packs the latest that AMD has to offer, you’ll find RDNA 3 technology here for next-generation ray tracing as well as 20GB of GDDR6 memory. Both graphics cards on sale today are quite similar, only being differentiated by a slight color and visual change as well as a very small clock speed difference.

Logitech G PRO K/DA Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Built for pros from the bottom up. A compact tenkeyless design frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB with onboard memory lets you customize your light settings and store one static pattern for tournaments. A detachable cable makes for easy transportation. Play All Out.

