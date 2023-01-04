Nomad expands Apple Watch band collection with two premium aluminum link styles

The CES 2023 news continues today as Nomad, one of our favorite Apple accessories, is debuting its latest offering. Bringing the usual premium stylings that we expect to Apple Watch, the new Nomad Aluminum Band is just the latest accessory to hit the scene from the brand. Pairing the usual elegant build with an easier-to-swallow price tag.

Nomad intros new Aluminum Apple Watch Band

Lately the brand has been focusing a lot on the more affordable side of the lineup. But that changes to start off 2033, as Nomad is launching a new Nomad Aluminum Apple Watch Band. The design is reminiscent of the other straps we’ve seen in the past that are adorned in premium materials, this time just with a different metal to deliver a different finish.

As you’d expect from its name, you’re looking at an aluminum build here that is comprised of adjustable links with integrated lugs. The entire package also comes coated in a diamond-like carbon finish to help ensure that this accessory will be ready to complement not only your current Apple Watch, but future models down the road, too. One of my favorite parts is the magnetic clasp that not only rounds out the sleek design, but also allows for a more fluid way to strap the wearable onto your wrist.

I previously reviewed one of Nomad’s Titanium bands back when it launched nearly two years ago, walking away quite impressed. The company is looking to bring much of the same bang for your buck to its latest release, undercutting costs from the now $300 model that arrives with an even fancier build.

Only available in the larger 45/49mm case sizes, the Nomad Aluminum Apple Watch Band arrives at the $199.95 price point. It comes in two different styles for both Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra, including a shinier Silver and more subtle Space Gray.

9to5Toys’ Take

Nomad has a really solid reputation around these parts at 9to5Toys, and its latest releases definitely look to stand out. Build is surely going to be the same premium delivery we’ve come to expect, but the real highlight for me is the price! Some will likely balk at a $200 price tag for an Apple Watch band, but compared to other premium options on the market, Nomad’s new aluminum model is a really solid competitor.

