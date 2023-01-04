Peloton New Years sale takes $250 off original Peloton Bike alongside apparel and gear from $8

Starting off the New Year to help you tackle those 2023 fitness resolutions, Amazon is discounting an assortment of official Peloton gear. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and the sale starts at just $8. Our top pick however has the original Peloton Bike for $1,195 shipped. Normally fetching $1,445, you’re looking at a $250 discount alongside the second-best price to date. It’s one of the first chances to save direct from Amazon, and comes within $5 of the all-time low set just once on Black Friday. The original Peloton Bike is one of the most beloved options on the market for diving into curated workout classes from home and sports a 22-inch HD touchscreen display. The exercise bike comes backed by delta-compatible pedals, manual resistance control, and a suite of other tech features like stereo speakers, a built-in camera and microphone, as well as Apple Watch support. Head below for more.

To go alongside the actual fitness bike above, Amazon is rolling over the savings to a collection of gear from Peloton. Ranging from other ways to get in some workouts at home like ergonomic dumbbells to workout mats and more, there’s also plenty of apparel up for grabs at a discount including cycling shoes to pair directly with the lead deal as well as leggings, sports bras, joggers, and plenty of other gear to start off 2023 on the right foot.

Also on sale this week, those who don’t feel any affinity to Peloton can also save on an assortment of fitness gear from NordicTrack. The most notable offer as we start 2023 has to be its adjustable dumbbells, which are now down to $56 to go alongside some apparel and other fitness wardrobe upgrades starting at $13.

Peloton Bike features:

Peloton Bike offers game-changing cardio designed to motivate. Think of the convenience of a personal trainer and the excitement of a studio fitness class—now delivered to you at home on our stationary bike. Explore thousands of classes to vary your workouts throughout the week. Balance cycling and strength with yoga and meditation or take an audio guided walk or run outside using the Peloton App. Explore our lineup of 50+ instructors, and track your progress class after class using on-screen metrics to crush every goal you set.

