New Year savings make Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 more affordable at $1,400 ($400 off)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 256GB smartphone for $1,399.99 shipped in all three styles. Normally fetching $1,800, today’s offer amounts to $400 in savings while delivering the first drop since Black Friday. This comes within $50 of that all-time low price and is the third-best we’ve tracked to date. Samsung’s latest-generation flagship foldable arrives as the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last fall. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alongside just talking about the handset, one of our main takeaways from the new folding smartphone review was just how notable the Standing Cover was for improving the experience. Bundling in one of Samsung’s S Pen, this official case not only provides some extra protection to your foldable, but also has an integrated slot to stow the stylus away while not in use. There’s also an integrated kickstand to round out the package that you can read a bit more about right here. Best of all, it’s also on sale for $61 at Amazon, marking one of the most notable chances to save from the usual $90 going rate.

Now halfway through the week, all of the best smartphone deals on the Android front are up for grabs in our relevant guide. The week just kicked off with a chance to save on the OnePlus 10T smartphone at $100 off two different storage capacities. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered handset may not deliver a folding experience, but still comes centered around a compelling feature set with 120Hz display, 50MP camera sensor, and 125W charging starting at $550. Then be sure to go check out all of the best Android app and game deals now up for the taking.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features:

The Galaxy Z Fold4 unfolds your world with next level productivity. Free up your hands with Flex Mode and get more done. With multiple windows, doing different tasks is easy. See your apps the way you want. Drag and drop content from one window to the other. See content in full detail and maximize your viewing experience on an immersive display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is as sturdy as it is stylish and is water and scratch-resistant and ready to take on the day.

