iPhone 14 series see New Year discounts with bundled $200 GC and AirPods Pro 2 ($449 off)

Helping you start the New Year off with a new smartphone, Visible Wireless today is kicking off its latest promotion on Apple’s new iPhone 14 series. Delivering the best pre-paid value to date since launch last fall, all four of Apple’s latest handsets now come bundled with a $200 gift card to nearly any retailer as well as a pair of Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2. This is the best offer yet for those who want to skip going with a carrier-locked solution or avoid the monthly contract with $449 in savings. Pricing starts at $829 shipped across the lineup.

Apple’s latest lineup of iPhone 14 series smartphones arrive centered around the new A16 Bionic chip for the Pro/Max models, delivering the best performance yet. There’s also the nifty new Dynamic Island camera cutout on the front of the always-on Super Retina XDR displays, which now sport up to 2,000-nits peak brightness. And while you’ll hope not to need it, there’s also Crash Detection features and built-in satellite connectivity for some added safety. Learn more over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Visible iPhone 14 handset promotions:

One thing to note here is that with any of the iPhones eligible for the Visible Wireless New Year sale, your new device will be locked to the pre-paid carrier for the first three months. Afterwards, you’ll be able to walk away with your unlocked handset and take it over to any other carrier of your choosing. Using code 15OFF12 at checkout will let you take $15 off per month for the first year of service.

Offer Requirements:

Join/activate Visible service as a new member

Purchase a qualifying Apple iPhone smartphone

Transfer an existing number from an eligible carrier (within 30 days of transaction)

Set up and active your Visible SIM card

Complete 3-full months of service payment

iPhone 14 Pro features:

Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features.

