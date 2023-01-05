Today’s Android game and app deals: Old Man’s Journey, Cartogram, Forest Golf, more

It is now time to gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. This morning saw a big-time price drop go live on Samsung’s compact Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight discounts include titles like Old Man’s Journey, Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper, Forest Golf Planner, CP Meeting Notes, Smart QR Code Scanner Pro, and many more. Head below for all of today’s Android game and app deals.

A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans. A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery. Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations. A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape.

