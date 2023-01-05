Samsung’s compact Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable now starts at $841 on Amazon (Reg. $1,000)

Earlier this week had Samsung’s flagship foldable go up for sale, and now the discounts are carrying over to a more compact, yet equally beloved experience. Amazon today offers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G starting at $841.45 shipped for the 128GB capacity. That’s down from the usual $1,000 going rate in order to deliver the lowest we’ve seen in months. It’s the third-best we’ve seen historically, comes within $40 of the Black Friday offer, and is the lowest since. The elevated 256GB capacity is seeing much of the same savings in all four colorways at $899.99.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and that is no exception for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Courtesty of Amazon, you can score the brand’s new Tough Armor case for Samsung’s latest at $55 when clipping the on-page coupon. This scores you some added protection on your new folding smartphone with a fittingly rugged design that even protects the hinge with some of the brand’s signature textured TPU.

As far as other foldable experiences go in the Android world, this week also saw the first discount in months go live on a more flagship offering. Thanks to some New Year’s savings, you can now lock-in a $400 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. The larger form-factor steps up to deliver an even more capable foldable complete with the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip as on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal above.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features:

Unfold your world with next-level expression. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers compact portability that conveniently moves with your lifestyle. This is the phone that is uniquely you, with an innovative design, stylish colors, and custom accessories. Capture hands-free selfies, photos and videos wherever you go.

