Anker’s Soundcore Dot 2 wireless buds with 100-hour battery life drop to $39 at Amazon today

The official Amazon Anker storefront is now offering its Soundcore Life Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $39.19 shipped. Regularly $50 as off late, this is slightly below the Black Friday and holiday pricing we tracked at the tail end of 2022, the lowest price we can find, and a relatively inexpensive way to land a new set of buds for the year. If you’re not looking to invest hundreds on the higher-end sets out there, Anker’s offerings are easily recommendable. You’re looking at 100-hour wireless playback time here via the included charging case with a 10-minute quick charge delivering an additional 90-minutes of action. The 8mm triple-layer dynamic drivers are joined by flexible, soft silicone AirWings for a solid fit in these affordable, no-frills buds as well. Head below for more details.

But if you’re just looking for a super casual set of wireless in-ears for even less, the Anker Life P2i True Wireless Earbuds are a safe bet. Currently under $30 shipped at Amazon with an on-page coupon, they drop the wireless playback time down significantly but will still get the job done for less.

For folks looking to take it up several notches, we recently had a chance to go hands-on with new ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds from Audio-Technica. Looking to take on the AirPods of the world, they deliver a pro-grade experience with a sleek design, built-in UV sanitization, and much more. Get a closer look right here and then head straight over to our roundup of best true wireless earbuds of 2022 for more details on the rest of the most notable options out there.

Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 Wireless Earbuds feature:

Extreme 100-Hour Playtime: The charging case has 4× the battery capacity of other cases’—allowing you to extend the earbuds’ 8-hour playtime over and over. If you’re short of time, a 10-minute charge will provide 90 minutes of listening.

Superior Balanced Sound: Life Dot 2 true wireless earbuds have 8mm triple-layer dynamic drivers to deliver 40% more bass and 100% more treble for rich, expertly balanced sound.

Zero-Pressure AirWings: Our hollow AirWings have a flexible, soft silicone build that partially deflates to conform to the shape and size of your ears for a secure fit with unmatched comfort.

