iPad Air 5 delivers Apple’s M1 chip, 256GB of storage, and cellular connectivity at $99 off

Reg. $899 $800
iPad Air deal

After going in and out of stock for much of the past few months, Amazon is now finally offering another chance to save on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air 5. The M1-powered device has dropped down to $799.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout for the elevated Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB configuration. Down from the usual $899 going rate, this is marking a rare chance to lock-in $99 in savings. This iPad Air deal matches the second-best price to date, is the first offer in over a month, and the lowest we’ve seen since all the way back in August.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more details on this iPad Air deal and how it compares to the rest of the iPadOS stable.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory to pair with the lead iPad Air deal.

Providing a bit more capable of an iPadOS experience, Apple’s M1 iPad Pro is currently on sale, as well. Now marking down the elevated 2TB capacity, the 11-inch model is now discounted to the best price we have ever seen at $1,300. Not only are you looking at some extra screen real estate, but also plenty of extra storage. Then starting off the new year, all of the best Apple deals are now live in their usual place, too.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

