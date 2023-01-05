Cuisinart’s 3-piece pizza stone set hits best price in over a year at $22, more from $10.50

Today only, as part of its New Year Sale, Amazon is offering up to 48% off Cuisinart grilling and pizza cooking gear with deals from under $10.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout offer is the Cuisinart 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set is $22.15. Regularly $40 and sometimes even more, this is at least 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked in over a year at Amazon. A solid option for ovens and the grill top, this 3-piece set includes a 13-inch cordierite pizza stone, a stainless steel pizza peel, and the wheel-style cutter. A pizza stone can really help get a crispy undercarriage in my experience, while the peel and wheel aid in removing it from the oven without messing the whole thing up and keeping the toppings where they belong. Head below for more details and Cuisinart deals.

You can browse through the rest of the Cuisinart Amazon New Year Sale right here. The deals start from under $10.50 Prime shipped and include additional cooking accessories like a cast iron grill press, serving trays, deck mats, and BBQ tool sets. Take a closer look right here.

Then swing by our home goods hub for more kitchen dc oozing deals. Alongside these deals on Breville juicers at up to $110 off, we are also tracking a solid offer on Instant Pot’s latest 8-in-1 rice cooker that is now matching the Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped. Dive into the features and specs as part of yesterday’s deal coverage right here.

Cuisinart 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set features:

ESSENTIAL PIZZA TOOLS: Set includes 13″ Pizza Stone; Folding Pizza Peel and Pizza Cutter

PIZZA PEEL: Folding handle stainless pizza peel stores easily

PIZZA WHEEL: The pizza wheel cutter easily slices through pies for quick cutting

PIZZA STONE: The 13″ cordierite pizza stone retains heat extremely well, helping to create an evenly cooked and perfectly crispy crust

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!