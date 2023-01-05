Save 34% on SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Headset with included GameDAC at new low of $132

Adorama is now offering the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Headset for $131.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 34% discount, or solid $68 price drop marks a new all-time low tracked. This same headset in the black colorway currently goes for $184 at Amazon. Working with your PC and PlayStation 5, the Arctis Pro + GameDAC is the “first Hi-Res gaming headset released.” What that means is this headset supports playback of WAV, FLAC, and DSD files in up to 96kHz, 24-bit for true lossless audio quality. You will also find support for DTS surround sound so you can hear where enemies are coming from with “incredibly accurate positional cues.” In addition to the audio here, you have an integrated microphone that will pick you up clearly while rejecting background noise. Plus, on the GameDAC there’s an OLED menu that lets you dial in on-ear ChatMix, voice settings, and more. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage, then head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Like the SteelSeries above, this headset is wired only, though you have wider platform compatibility. The microphone here also retracts into the earcup while you’re traveling or not talking. Audio controls are in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to keep your new headset off your desk? We’re currently tracking the 6amLifestyle Headphone Hanger marked down to $8.50, the lowest price to date. Today’s deal delivers the clamp-on model, potentially offering an even more secure connection for AirPods Max or just about any other over- or on-ear setup, and even cables. The 2.95-inch arm juts out from the side of a desk, is large enough for a pair of headphones in many cases, and will affix to any flat surface between 2mm and 38mm as well as poles and things that nature.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Headset features:

Optimal PS5 compatibility requires user to change settings on Sony PS5 – disable Sony 3D Audio and then increase default volume to 100%

Gaming’s first certified Hi-Res audio system pairs premium speaker drivers with next-generation DTS surround sound to produce incredibly accurate positional cues

Widely recognized as the best mic in gaming, Arctis ClearCast bidirectional microphone delivers studio quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation

Premium adjustable ski goggle suspension headband distributes weight evenly, for maximum comfort during extended gaming sessions

Intuitive OLED menu and on-ear ChatMix dial allow for on-the-fly adjustments of game audio, voice settings, and more

