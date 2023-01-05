This metal clamp-style desk headphone hanger is worth a closer look at $8.50 (50% off)

The official 6amLifestyle Amazon storefront (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its Headphone Hanger at $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code R9BD8RNM at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $17, today’s deal is a solid 50% off the going rate, about $1 below the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. 6amLifestyle might not be the most popular brand out there, but we had a chance to go hands-on with its $11 adhesive headphone hanger previously and came away quite impressed for the price – it is still securely holding a pair of headphones under my desk as we speak some 18 months later. Today’s deal, however, delivers the clamp-on model, potentially offering an even more secure connection for AirPods Max or just about any other over- or on-ear setup, and even cables. The 2.95-inch arm juts out from the side of a desk, is large enough for a pair of headphones in many cases, and will affix to any flat surface between 2mm and 38mm as well as poles and things that nature. Head below for more details.

You will find some more affordable headphone desk and shelf hangers available on Amazon for a couple bucks less, but none that we have enough experience with to say for sure they will actually remain in place. The popular ElevationLab Anchor model will run you even more and the aforementioned adhesive variant is much of the same.

And speaking of over-ear headphones and the like, we just recently dived in to detail some of our favorite options of the past year. Including options from Sony, Apple, Focal, and more, you can get a complete breakdown of some of the best models out there right here and be sure to swing by our headphones hub for even more deals.

6amLifestyle Clamp Headphone Hanger features:

The headphone hanger with 2.95 inch long arm fits most headphones. Allow you to store your headphone with wide headband or even 2 headsets. The raised part is designed for holding your precious headphone well. No worry about sliding off or falling off…Made from high quality metal which makes this headset stand holder support a varied weight of headphones. It can support up to 11lb without bending or breaking. Not only hang your headphone, but also other heavy gadgets.

