Anker ends week with New Year’s sale on iPhone and Android essentials from $13

Anker today is closing out the work week by launching something of a late New Year’s sale, discounting a collection of its popular gear. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst a collection of iPhone and Android essentials, upgrades for the workstation, and more, our top pick has the popular Powerline III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable marked down to $17.59. You’d more regularly pay $22, with today’s offer marking a return to the all-time low for the first time in months at 20% off. This is $1 under our previous mention and one of the first times in ages that we’ve seen all eight of the colorways on sale together.

Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times. This has been the Lightning cable I rely on day after day, and has been a stable in my everyday carry for years now. The quality still remains unmatched, matching today’s discount even better. Head below for more from $13.

Anker New Year’s Sale highlights:

As far as other notable deals in the Anker world go, yesterday saw its new PowerHouse 767 power station drop in price for the very first time. This new debut just hit the scene last month and is now already $200 off. Available in just the power station by itself or with some bundled solar panels or a battery extension, this is the most capable solution yet from Anker that now starts at $1,999.

Anker Powerline III Flow Lightning Cable features:

You’ve never felt a cable like this before. The silicone finish feels remarkably soft between your fingers as you plug PowerLine III Flow into your device. Our softest cable ever is also one of our strongest. PowerLine III Flow has a 25,000-bend lifespan, more than enough to handle the stresses and strain of charging on the go.

