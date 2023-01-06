Belkin New Year’s sale takes extra 15% off 15W MagSafe charging stands and much more

Belkin’s New Year’s sale is in full swing as we head into the weekend, discounting a collection of charging tech to outfit your setup with some new gear for 2023. Right now applying code NY23 at checkout will take 15% off everything the site sells, including already-discounted accessories and more with free shipping across the board. A highlight has the BoostCharge Pro 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand at $72.24 from its usual $100 going rate. Delivering the best we’ve seen in months, this $28 discount is $3 under our previous mention and the third-best price to date. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, you’ll be able to save on a collection of other gear from Belkin. Some of its latest releases, like the 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand that has been updated to support Apple Watch Series 8 fast charging is also included in the sale, though the 15% off isn’t quite as notable as the 2-in-1 model we did highlight above. Regardless, applying the aforementioned code will deliver savings across everything Belkin sells, even if it’s already on sale.

If your Apple Watch is really what could use some love, level up the nightstand with Belkin’s Apple Watch Series 8 Fast Charger instead. This accessory went on sale earlier in the week, and while on sale for the same price in the New Year’s sale, is now down to $51 in order to deliver a sleek place to top off your wearable at the fastest speed.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

