ASUS’ ZAKU II Edition TUF 27-inch 1440p 170Hz Monitor falls 27% to new low of $402, more

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1440p 170Hz ZAKU II Edition Gaming Monitor for $402.16 shipped. Normally going for $550, this 27% discount, or solid $148 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Featuring a red and black design like the ZAKU II Gundam, this monitor comes with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility so you can game at the 170Hz refresh rate without screen tearing. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Keep reading below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals after checking out these monitor deals. Want to upgrade your game library storage? We’re currently tracking the PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal SSD marked down to $166, the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon. The PNY XLR8 slides right into your M.2 PCIe Gen4-ready system with notable 7,500MB/s speeds alongside compatibility with previous Gen3 motherboards as well (at slower speeds of course). Ideal for “demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads,” it also ships with a 5-year limited warranty and makes for a notable upgrade for folks that don’t require the built-in heatsink.

ASUS TUF 27-inch 1440p 170Hz ZAKU II Edition Monitor features:

ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQGL1A ZAKU II EDITION features a 27-inch, WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS panel that delivers an astounding 1,000:1 contrast ratio and superior imagery, with outstanding color across 130% of the sRGB gamut and DisplayHDR 400 certification.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!