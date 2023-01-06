New Amazon lows land on Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro routers from $159 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest WiFi Pro 3-Node Mesh System for $319.99 shipped. Marking a new all-time low from its usual $400 going rate, this is $20 below our previous mention. It’s still one of the first discounts across the board since launching late last year, too. Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest networking tech. This 3-node package sports Wi-Fi 6E support that can provide 6,600-square feet of whole-home coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below for more.

If you can get away with a little less coverage than what’s provided by the lead deal, the single node Google Nest WiFi Pro router delivers much of the same experience for less. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, the system drops to $159 from its usual $200 going rate. That is also delivering a new all-time low at $41 off and a rare chance to save on Google’s latest. This model can dish out 2,200-square feet of Wi-Fi 6E coverage and can be expanded in the future to fill deadzones in your coverage down the line.

Those looking for a different take on a home network upgrade, Synology’s latest release is hard to beat at the price or its feature set. Having just launched earlier this spring, the new RT6600ax router pairs exceptional Wi-Fi 6 with robust NAS functionality. So on top of blanketing your home with coverage, it can support hooking up a hard drive for some network storage to handle Time Machine backups and more.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

