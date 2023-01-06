Latest 120Hz i5 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook falls to all-time low of $589

Amazon is offering the latest Lenovo i5 IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook for $589 shipped. Originally launched at $600, and raising up to $700 shortly after that, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, coming in at $111 off. As Lenovo’s latest release in the gaming Chromebook lineup, you’ll find that this laptop is perfect for playing your favorite titles in the cloud. With Wi-Fi 6E, it’s multi-gig networking ready and there’s an i5 processor alongside Iris Xe graphics in tow here. On top of that, the 16:10 1440p display clocks in at a 120Hz refresh rate to let you enjoy games even at high frame rates with ease. Plus, there’s three months of NVIDIA’s GeForce Now included with your purchase to get you up and gaming as soon as it arrives. Dive into our recent hands-on review to learn more before heading below for additional information.

Be prepared to play your favorite games with the Razer Basilisk X mouse that’s available for $35 at Amazon. Ready to connect to your new Chromebook either over Bluetooth or with the included 2.4GHz adapter which makes it the perfect addition to your on-the-go gaming setup.

Not sold on cloud gaming yet? Well, MSI’s Raider RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop is down $600 to a new all-time low of $1,999 at Amazon. Packing Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, an i7 processor, and a 17.3-inch 1440p 240Hz display, this laptop is ready to handle anything you throw at it with ease. Then, swing by both our PC gaming and Chromebook guides for other great ways to save.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook features:

Chrome OS devices powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors deliver the superior performance you expect where you need it most. With a first-of-its-kind design, experience the power of a Chromebook built for real-world multitasking. Enjoy FHD gaming while lower priority processes run in the background without detracting from performance. Sleek and stylish lightweight designs with optimized performance on the battery let you play, learn, and work on the go.

