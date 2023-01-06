MSI’s Raider RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop with Thunderbolt 4 falls $600 to new low of $1,999

Amazon is now offering the MSI Raider GE77Hx 17.3-inch i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,999 shipped. Normally going for $2,599, this 23% discount, or solid $600 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The Raider GE77Hx will come running Microsoft’s Windows 11 Pro operating system and will be powered by the 12th Gen Intel i7-12800HX processor and RTX 3070 Ti graphics. The 17.3-inch 1440p 240Hz display features 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut so you could even do some creative work on the Raider GE77Hx. Wi-Fi 6E, a single USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and HDMI output round out this gaming laptop. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $854 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The processor here is similar but a generation older and the graphics are stepped down fairly significantly. The screen here is smaller at 15.6 inches and drops to a 1080p resolution while also dropping to a 144Hz refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut down to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Looking to add some smart lighting to your office? We're currently tracking the LIFX Color A19 HomeKit Light Bulb marked down to $25, the new all-time low price. Delivering 1,100-lumens of brightness, this smart LED light doesn't require an external hub in order to work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups right out of the box. Its full color output pairs with various white temperatures for setting the perfect scene be it during movie nights or to add a pop of color to your office.

MSI Raider GE77Hx i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop features:

With up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800HX processor comes with 8 Performance-cores and 8 Efficient-cores, the Raider GE77 HX provides an unprecedented boost in your multitasking projects and performance demanding games.

