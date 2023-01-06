Meet Ring Car Cam, Amazon’s new smart dash cam finally launching in February

Ring has become something of the name in smart home security, and now for the New Year is looking to extend that reach even further. Debuting its very first dash camera, the new Ring Car Cam debuts with the same stable of features you’d expect from its at-home releases and is now available for pre-order with some savings attached.

Ring Car Cam goes up for pre-order

Shipping later this year, the new Ring Car Cam takes a unique approach for the brand by bringing its security features on-the-road. Inside of the sleek design that rests on your dashboard are a pair of HD cameras which face both in and out of your ride. The wide-angle lenses come backed by night vision, covering both the road itself as well as inside the cabin to protect against accidents and break-ins alike.

On top of the actual hardware, Ring applies its usual software to improve the Car Cam experience. There’s motion alerts that power the real-time notifications, as well as a live view feature that pairs quite nicely with two-way talk. Not to mention, the entire package is Alexa-enabled, so you can command the voice assistant to record footage automatically for capturing something you just passed on the road or anything else.

Then there’s going to be the Ring Protect Go features, which unlocks other functionality for the Car Cam. The subscription will be locking full use behind a paywall, meaning that if you want to sync recordings to the cloud or download and share videos, you’ll have to shell out some extra cash. Ring Protect Go will be an extra $6 per month, or $60 per year if you pay in full.

Launching later this winter, the new Ring Car Cam will be hitting the scene on February 15. It will retail for $249.99 right at launch, and is now available for pre-order with a discount attached that brings the price down to $199.99. This is just the latest reveal from Amazon in the car front, as the Echo Auto 2nd Gen was just showcased at the very end of last year. While both devices capture different markets, the synergy between both brands is interesting to see as 2023 kicks off.

9to5Toys’ Take

Ring has been fighting an uphill battle as of light in the smart home security world for some time now. It used to be the brand in the space, and now thanks to privacy concerns and continued questionable collaboration with police departments, have eroded its status as the go-to ecosystem. The reveal of the Ring Car Cam is certainly cool, it’s a novel addition to the lineup that actually looks to serve a previously unfilled area in the Ring stable. But even so, the cons don’t get close to outweighing the pros. Though if you don’t care about any of that and can somehow also swallow the steep $200 price tag, then it’s looking like the best solution to on-the-road protection.

