LEGO launching new Sonic the Hedgehog theme in summer 2023 with five upcoming sets

As more rumors come out on what to expect from the 2023 LEGO lineup at large, 9to5Toys today can confirm a report that has been circulating this week on the future of the company’s collaboration with SEGA. Come this summer, everyone’s favorite blue blur is going to be getting the brick-built treatment once again in a lineup of five LEGO Sonic sets due out in the summer of 2023.

Stay up to date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Sonic sets launching in summer 2023

First launching as part of LEGO Dimensions way back in the day, Sonic has gone through a few different transformations in the LEGO world. He’s about to make one more as the hedgehog makes the jump into 2023, with Sonic finally getting a full official theme as part of the LEGO 2023 summer wave of sets. The video game icon just made an appearance last year as part of the Ideas collection, and now the LEGO Group is taking that popularity and running with it for a whole new lineup of sets.

Branching out from display-style set, the LEGO Sonic theme is getting in on the play side of things with the upcoming summer wave. As of now, we don’t know the names of the sets or just what each of the different builds will be, but 9to5Toys can report on what to expect from the actual mechanics of the sets.

Each of them will be centered around minifigures, as well as elements from iconic levels in the game as well as signature enemies and the like. Though there is a fitting gimmick in that the sets will contain a built-built launcher that will be able to shoot clear balls to put the minifigures in for sending them through each of the sets that will form a complete course for Sonic and friends to traverse.

All five of the sets below can be arranged in different sections to build your own LEGO Sonic level. Pricing across the lineup covers a pretty wide range that should offer a little something for every builder, though we can’t yet confirm just what the builds will look like.

LEGO Sonic summer 2023 sets:

76990: $29.99 | 292 pieces

76991: $39.99 | 367 pieces

76992: $49.99 | 388 pieces

76993: $59.99 | 615 pieces

76994: $99.99 | 802 pieces

Aside from pricing and part count, we also know that all of the LEGO Sonic sets will be launching later this summer in 2023. An August 1 release date is looking likely to go alongside the rest of the wave, though that could change as the year progresses. Despite having such a clear outline of the lineup, it is still only January and things are subject to change.

9to5Toys’ Take

Aside from how exciting it is to see the LEGO Group continue its partnership with SEGA, the upcoming Sonic sets does leave a sour taste in my mouth for how things have gone with other big video game theme. Super Mario still has yet to get any minifigure-centric builds, with the latest expansion to its electronic figure kits expected in 2023. And as lovely as the annual direct to consumer builds are, they don’t fill the void that some actual LEGO play sets would.

It seems that Nintendo and SEGA just have different ideas for how their iconic IP should be brought into the brick-built world, but I can’t help but wish that we were getting some of the same love as Sonic over on the Mario side of things. Maybe this upcoming wave of sets will be a way for the LEGO Group to test out the market for some future Mario sets in the same style. Or maybe we’re just going to be destined to have two entirely different concepts in the world of video game-themed LEGO kits for the foreseeable future.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!