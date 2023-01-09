Apple’s beloved and compact iPad mini 6 now back in stock with $99 discount to $400

Starting off the week, Amazon is now rolling out a chance to save on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 after stock shortages have made this one evaporate from store shelves. Available in two different colorways, iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB models now start at $399.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $499 going rate and matching our previous mention from over a month ago. It’s been largely out of stock since that previous early December mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up last fall, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well. Head below for more.

This might be the smallest screen available on any of Apple’s latest iPads, but that doesn’t mean it that the iPad mini 6 doesn’t come outfitted with the same Apple Pencil 2 support you’ll find on the rest of the lineup. That’s why you should leverage your savings from the lead deal to score yourself one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, the second-generation Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory.

Providing a bit more capable of an iPadOS experience, Apple’s M1 iPad Pro is currently on sale, as well. Now marking down the elevated 2TB capacity, the 11-inch model is now discounted to the best price we have ever seen at $1,300. Not only are you looking at some extra screen real estate, but also plenty of extra storage. Then starting off the new year, all of the best Apple deals are now live in their usual place, too.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!