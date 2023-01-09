LG’s 2022 Gram 17-inch Laptop with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage returns to low of $1,197

Amazon is currently offering the 2022 LG Gram 17-inch i7/16GB/1TB Laptop for $1,196.99 shipped. While this laptop launched at $1,800, it has more regularly gone for $1,600 in recent months making today’s deal a 25% discount and only the third time at this all-time low price we’ve tracked. This also beats our previous mention by $74. Coming equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i7-1260P processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work, even if you need to use more demanding programs. You’ll also have 1TB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to your files as well. The 17-inch 12560×1600 IPS display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, a full HDMI 2.0 output, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Update 01/09 @ 10:35 a.m: Amazon is now also offering the ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED i7/32GB/2TB/RTX 3080 Ti Laptop for $2,999 shipped. Normally going for $3,451, this 13% discount, or solid $452 price drop marks a new all-time low price with this being only the second major drop to date. Packing a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor and RTX 3080 Ti graphics, not only will you be able to game, but you’ll also have plenty of power to drive your creative applications and work.

If you want to expand your I/O, you can use some of your savings to grab the Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $250. Connecting over a single USB-C cable, the dock will provide 90W of Power Delivery to keep your machine powered while simultaneously adding dual 4K60Hz outputs or driving a single 8K30Hz display. Alongside supporting additional display outputs over USB-C, you gain an additional three USB-A Gen 2 5Gb/s ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a USB-A port for charging devices at 5V/1.5A, and a UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader for a professional office setup.

Looking to make the jump to Apple silicon instead? We’re currently tracking the first chance in several months to save on Apple’s Flagship 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB down to $1,599, matching the best price to date. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame.

2022 LG Gram 17-inch i7/32GB/1TB Laptop features:

17″ WQXGA IPS Display With DCI-P3 99%. A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%)

1TB PCIe4 M.2 NVMe SSD. Supporting 1TB of storage, you have the power and speed to run multiple large applications while saving your important documents with ease.

16GB LPDDR5 RAM. 16GB of memory to a substantial clock speed of 5200 Mhz, we’re making it simple to do work and play with minimal buffering.

Full HD IR Webcam: Stay connected Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.

