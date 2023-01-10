Apple Watch Modern Buckle 40mm band is made for Series 8 and older at new low of $91.50

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Modern Buckle 40mm Band in Garnet for $91.50 shipped. Down from $149, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at Amazon in this colorway. It also saves you 39% and is only the fourth time it’s fell below $100 at Amazon. This band is produced by a “small French tannery” that was established in 1803. Comprised of smooth top-grain leather that’s been milled and tumbled to keep the “refined” texture. The solid buckle features a 2-piece magnetic clasp which is where the modern aspect comes into play. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? While you might not be able to get the same magnetic design as today’s lead deal, this slim Apple Watch band from OUHENG is a great alternative. It still features a leather design and sleek aesthetic, though the clasp is more traditional and requires you to push a pin through the band. At just $18 or less, however, it’s a solid choice that’s much more budget-friendly all things considered. For other ways to upgrade your Apple Watch Series 8 or Ultra, be sure to check out our annual roundup of the best bands you can buy from a wide range of brands.

If you need a new Apple Watch too, then consider picking up a previous-generation model on sale today. For starters, the Series 7 begins at $260 right now, which is a pretty stellar discount. So, if you’re in the market for a new wearable, then this refurbished sale is one you won’t want to miss.

Apple Watch Modern Buckle features:

A small French tannery established in 1803 produces the supple Granada leather for this elegant band. The smooth top-grain leather is lightly milled and tumbled to maintain its refined texture. What looks like a solid buckle is actually a two-piece magnetic closure that’s delightfully simple to secure. We also added an inner layer of Vectran weave for strength and stretch resistance. It’s the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.

