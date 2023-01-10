Level Lock Smart Lock arms the front door with Siri and HomeKit at $193 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock Smart Lock for $193.40 shipped in Satin Nickel. Refreshing your smart home kit with some extra security to start the year, today’s offer is down from the usual $249 going rate. The $56 discount is one of the best price cuts to date and certainly the best in over a month since back over the Thanksgiving week shopping festivities. Level Lock packs one of the more versatile arrays of features for a HomeKit-compatible solution while ditching all of the usual unsightly bulk that many alternatives carry. Packed into the design of a typical deadbolt, you’re looking at Siri support on top of use with the companion app over Bluetooth and NFC-based keycard support. Those who still fancy old school keys in your household are also in luck with Level Lock, too. You can learn more about the experience in our review of the Touch model, too. Head below for more.

A notable add-on to expand the experience is the Level Keypad. This accessory just launched earlier in the year and arrives to bring yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys to provide an alternative to using your smartphone. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features, as well.

If you just want to give Siri control over some lamps or appliances throughout your home instead, we’re tracking another discount that kicked off the week. Joining everything else in our smart home guide today, you can score a 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa HomeKit mini smart plugs. Dropping the whole package down to $40, this 20% price cut is making it more affordable to expand your setup to cover new lights, heaters, fans, and more.

Level Lock Smart Lock features:

By hiding technology on the inside of the door, Level Lock is the smallest smart lock ever made. Give friends and family the convenience of using their phone, voice, or a key to enter your home. Automatically unlock as you approach and lock after you leave. Meets the highest industry standards for security, durability, and finish and certified BHMA AAA. Access from anywhere, lock and unlock with Siri, run automations and more with HomeKit.

