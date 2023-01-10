Greenworks New Year’s sale takes 23% off top 23 electric mowers, snow blowers, much more

Greenworks is celebrating the start of the new year by launching a sale to kick off 2023 by leaving gas and oil in the past. Taking 23% off its top 23 items to start off 2023, applying code HAPPY2023 at checkout will deliver some of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Shipping is free in orders over $100, covering nearly everything in the sale. A favorite has one of the most capable lawn care solutions in the Greenworks stable on sale, with its 25-inch Pro 60V Self-Proprelled Electric Mower marked down to $577.50. Normally fetching $750, you’re looking at a rare chance to save and a new all-time low at $172 off. Powered by a pair of included 4Ah batteries, this Pro 60V electric mower from Greenworks arrives with a 25-inch cutting deck for making quick work of getting the lawn in order this spring. It features a 2-in-1 bagger or mulcher design and the self-propelled motors help make sure the 80-minute runtime isn’t too much of a chore. Head below for more.

Alongside the mower we highlighted above, the Greenworks New Year sale is also marking down a collection of other electric tools. Ranging from additional mowers and lawn care gear to high-end electric snow blowers for making it through winter, there are two pages worth of discounts eligible for the 23% in savings. You can shop everything here, but we also highlight some additional top picks below.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new year, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off 2023 with more of a green focus.

Greenworks Pro 60V Electric Mower features:

Zero gas smell. Zero pull cords. Zero maintenance. Zero pollution breathed. Zero time wasted. Designed for longer runtimes with dual-battery ports for two (2) 60V Batteries (4.0 Amp hours). Additional features include high-intensity LED headlights, a 2-in-1 bagger or mulcher, seven cutting heights, IPX4 water and weather-resistant, and a handy runtime display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!