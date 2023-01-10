Save $246 on LG’s 2022 Gram 16-inch Laptop with 1TB NVMe SSD at new low of $1,254

2022 LG Gram 16-inch Laptop

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG Gram 16-inch i7/16GB/1TB Laptop for $1,254 shipped. Launching for $1,700, this laptop has more regularly gone for $1,500 recently with today’s deal marking a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i7-1260P processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work, even if you need to use more demanding programs. You’ll also have 1TB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to your files as well. The 16-inch 2560×1600 IPS display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, a full HDMI 2.0 output, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to expand your I/O, you can use some of your savings to grab the Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $281.50. Connecting over a single USB-C cable, the dock will provide 90W of Power Delivery to keep your machine powered while simultaneously adding dual 4K60Hz outputs or driving a single 8K30Hz display. Alongside supporting additional display outputs over USB-C, you gain an additional three USB-A Gen 2 5Gb/s ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a USB-A port for charging devices at 5V/1.5A, and a UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader for a professional office setup.

Looking to add some smart lighting to your home office? We’re currently tracking the Govee Glide Y Lights marked down for only the second time to $200. Aiming to take on Nanoleaf, these lights are perfect for adding a bit of flair to any space. Combining metal and plastic together, they look like a “work of art” that was created by you on the wall. Govee also packed its RGBIC technology here so you can leverage multiple colors in a single span of the Y lights for an even more customized aesthetic.

2022 LG Gram 16-inch i7/16GB/1TB Laptop features:

  • 16″ WQXGA Non-Reflective IPS Display With DCI-P3 99%. A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%)
  • Connectivity – Connect with Confidence: Two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a full-size HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
  • Full HD IR Webcam: Stay connected Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.

