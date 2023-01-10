Logitech’s colorful multi-device Bluetooth keyboard for Mac hasn’t sold for less at $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon now offers the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac at $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re now looking at one of the first price cuts in quite some time on the compact peripherial and a new all-time low on the refreshed blueberry style, too. It’s a 25% discount that hasn’t been beaten before on any of the three styles, either. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard can switch between three different devices for streamlining your workstation. It’s ideal for pairing with an iPad, but can also handle typing on your Mac or even bridging the gap between macOS and Windows, the Logitech K380 also has FLOW support for copying and pasting between machines and 24-month battery life.

At the $30 price point, there are certainly some more affordable options out there on Amazon. But with all of the functionality that Logitech brings to the table, the featured keyboard is hard to pass up on. This much more affordable solution from OMOTON will only set you back $22 otherwise, delivering a keyboard for those who just want a simple solution for adding some physical typing into their work routine.

Though if you want the latest from Logitech, last year saw the brand launch two new MX Mechanical keyboards which are perfect macOS companions. We detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, but the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk for a mix of Logitech’s fan-favorite features and an even more comfortable typing machine.

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Keyboard features:

The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth keyboard brings the comfort and convenience of desktop typing to your smartphone, tablet, and more.Built-In Hotkeys:The built-in hotkeys include the following functions: Home, Back, App-switch, Contextual Menu, Easy-Switch Connect, Power: On/Off.

