Native Union’s metal/glass weighted Dome Lightning cable hits new low at $30 (Reg. $100)

We have spotted another rather unique piece of Native Union kit with an extremely rare price drop on the brand’s official Amazon storefront. You can now land the Native Union Dome Cable for $29.99 shipped. This is the very first notable price drop we have tracked on Amazon and a particularly deep one at that. Regularly $100, this is $70 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This is essentially a retractable Lightning cable that pulls out from a weighted dome-like base to keep everything in place on the tabletop and looks great doing it. The Dome Cable is made of an etched aluminum body that “doubles as focal design and anchor” with a magnifying glass-like top housing a 6.5-foot MFi Lightning cable alongside a limited lifetime warranty. More details below.

Even with the gigantic discount on the unique solution above, it might not be for everyone. Even with the price drop you’re still paying for the etched metal and glass weighted base here. If that doesn’t get you excited, check out this Anker Powerline III Flow Silicone USB-C to Lightning Cable that measures 6-feet and comes in at under $20 Prime shipped instead.

And while we are on the subject, be sure to dive into our our hands-on review of Anker’s latest environmentally-friendly models, the Bio Lightning cables, right here if you haven’t yet. Then go hit up today’s fresh new Anker Amazon sale for more gear starting from $30 as well as today’s collection of affordable smartphone accessories from $4.

Native Union Dome Cable features:

UTILITARIAN DESIGN: Developed in partnership with Tom Dixon, this premium charging cable prioritizes purpose and precision, resulting in an elegantly reliable product

PURPOSE-BUILT TO LAST: Encased in a stainless steel sleeve, the charging cable is built to withstand the wear and tear of daily use

WEIGHTED MAGNIFYING GLASS BASE: 6-foot range lets you use and charge your device in comfort, while the weighted base anchors your cable to any flat surface when detached from your device

