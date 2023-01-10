Smartphone Accessories: Best Buy essentials iPhone 12/13 Pro Max Case $4 (69% off), more

Best Buy is offering its essentials iPhone 12/13 Pro Max Case for $3.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join.) In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members yesterday, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be charged, though free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more there. Down from a $13 list price at Best Buy, today’s clearance deal ushers in a 69% discount to mark the best price that we’ve seen so far for this case. Ready to protect either your iPhone 12 or 13 Pro Max, Best Buy’s essential case is slim, compact, and minimal to not add extra bulk into your EDC. Even though it’s slim, the case still provides protection for drops or tumbles your phone might take at up to 3.9 feet high. The outer liquid silicone construction and inner microfiber lining will make it easy to protect your phone in all scenarios. There’s also MagSafe compatibility with this slim case so you can still charge using Apple’s magnetic Qi pad if that’s something you use.

It’s just a phone case—until your phone needs protection from everyday wear and accidental falls. The Best Buy essentials BE-MAX13LSXX Liquid Silicone Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max has shock resistance that protects your phone from falls of up to 3.9 ft. Backed by Best Buy, this phone case is made with an outer liquid silicone construction and an inner microfiber lining, protecting your phone from the inside and outside. It is also magnetic charging compatible, letting you charge your phone with an appropriate charger without having to remove the case. A versatile and sleek black color complements the rest of your accessories and makes your phone look stylish and elegant. Let us help you keep your phone protected with a phone case designed to fit your needs.

