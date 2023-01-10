New all-time low takes 34% off Jabra’s latest Elite 5 ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair at $99

Having just launched last fall, Jabra’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds are now going on sale for one of the first times. Right now courtesy of Amazon, the new Jabra Elite 5 Earbuds are now down to $99.25 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at 34% in savings and only the fourth-ever discount. This is well below our previous $120 mention and delivering a new all-time low in the process.

Jabra’s latest addition to its stable of true wireless earbuds arrive in the form of the new Elite 5 buds. These offerings pack hybird active noise cancellation out of the box that comes backed by six built-in microphones for tuning out distracting ambient audio. The actual listening experience comes powered by 6mm drivers, with support for aptX audio. Google Fast Pair then supplements the Bluetooth connectivity and rounds out the package with seven hours of playback from the earbuds themselves and another 28 hours from the charging case. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight, too.

As another year of Jabra’s latest earbuds, its recent Elite 4 arrive with a more affordable price tag than its newer counterparts above at $80 while still packing notable features. Most notably alongside the true wireless design is the Google Fast Pair support, which makes them perfect Android companions. That’s on top of the inclusion of active noise cancellation, IP57 water-resistance, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the companion USB-C charging case. We also recently took a hands-on look at what to expect in a Tested with 9to5Toys review.

As for some other true wireless earbuds that give the big players a run for their money, we ended 2022 by taking a look at all of the year’s best earbuds. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Anker, Sennheiser, and other brands.

More on the Jabra Elite 5 ANC Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless earbuds offer 6-mic technology. External mics are always active on calls, internal mics automatically activate themselves in windy conditions. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) suppresses noise. HearThrough technology allows you to tune in to your surroundings. 6mm speakers and SBC, AAC and QualComm aptX codecs provide a goosebump-inducing sound experience which can be fine-tuned with the Jabra Sound+ App.

