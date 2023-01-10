Skullcandy’s limited-edition Doritos SLYR gaming headset and Dime 2 earbuds bring the spice

After launching its latest lineup of gaming headsets last September, Skullcandy is now teaming up with a brand you probably wouldn’t expect. The limited-edition Skullcandy x Doritos SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds take the gaming headset and earbuds you’re probably familiar with and reimagine them to feature some Doritos flare. Make sure you keep reading below the fold to find out what makes these unique and how you can rep them come next month.

Skullcandy x Doritos SLYR Gaming Headset

Fresh out of the Skullcandy Workshop, the SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset is the latest addition to its lineup and now the brand is adding some spicy Doritos flare to this limited-edition piece. Not only does the headset now feature a nice red striped colorway, but those highlight strips are UV-reactive, so you will really stand out under the glow of a blacklight; if you’re looking for a gaming headset with a minimalist design, you’re looking in the wrong place. When it comes down to the internal hardware, you will be receiving the same setup that you’d get in the regular edition headsets including the 50mm drivers, advanced microphones, a detachable boom microphone, and memory foam earcups. Want to learn more about the SLYR headset itself? Be sure to check out our launch coverage.

Skullcandy x Doritos SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset

Skullcandy x Doritos Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds

While you could take the SLYR headset on the go, it is a lot more cumbersome. Don’t worry though, you can also grab the limited-edition Doritos-styled Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds. Here you’ll find a similar red-striped design with the same UV-reactive highlights on the case and earbuds. I know you’re really concerned about potentially losing these one-of-a-kind earbuds but fear not as the Dime 2 has integrated Tile finding technology. This allows you to keep track of the earbuds with the free Tile app, and you can even make them ring out if you misplace them. The earbuds themselves hold enough charge to provide 3.5 hours of playback with the included charging case increasing the total listening time to 12 hours total.

Availability

The limited-edition Skullcandy x Doritos SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds are now available for pre-order exclusively from Skullcandy’s website for $69.99 and $34.99, respectively. Both the SLYR and Dime 2 are expected to ship by February 16, 2023. However, it is not stated how long these limited-edition headphones will remain available for purchase, so if you want to own one or both of these Doritos-styled pieces you should order now.

9to5Toys’ Take

This is one collaboration I did not see coming, but that is kind of the point of Skullcandy’s Workshop. You always expect an upcharge when dealing with brand collaborations and limited-edition runs, but you’re only paying $10 more for the SLYR headset and only $5 more for the Dime 2 earbuds, so it’s not a half bad deal overall.

