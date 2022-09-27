Skullcandy’s new SLYR Pro Wired and PLYR Wireless gaming headsets feature Tile tracking

Today Skullcandy is launching its latest entry into the gaming headset space with options for both wired and wireless functionality depending on your budget. Starting down at the entry-level space is the SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset designed to work just about anywhere. The next step up is the SLYR Pro Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset, which aims to be a more premium wired experience. Finally, the flagship for this new lineup is the PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset with Bluetooth 5.2 technology, 24-hour battery life, and Skull-HQ software support both on PC and mobile. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about these new Skullcandy headsets and their unique features you won’t find in many other places.

SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset

Starting out with the entry-level SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset, the casual gamer will have Skullcandy’s Supreme Sound to maximize the gaming experience by providing “premium in-game audio depth.” For when you want to game with your friends, the SLYR headset comes with a bi-directional removable boom microphone that will ensure they hear you clearly thanks to its focused voice pickup. The onboard controls will allow you to mute the mic or adjust the volume without having to pause your game, so you can stay focused. Skullcandy has designed this headset with tough and lightweight materials, like memory foam, to ensure you stay comfortable during those long gaming sessions. If you’re looking for a no-frills gaming headset, SLYR is the best option for you.

SLYR Pro Multi-Platform Gaming Headset

With the next step up, the SLYR Pro, you will find many of the same comforts included with the headset above, including the similar construction and memory foam earcups. Where this one differs is in the features set. Here you will have access to Skullcandy’s more advanced audio processing technology that is baked in. This includes Enhanced Sound Perception, which uses a hearing test to tune audio levels to fit your needs, and Skullcandy’s Clear Voice Smart Mic, which uses AI to remove unwanted background noises like keyboard clicks. There is a battery onboard that allows these technologies to operate on their own and lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Skullcandy software available on PC and mobile gives you more customizable audio with advanced controls.

PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset

Now for Skullcandy’s new flagship headset, the PLYR. This gaming headset can operate in both wireless and wired modes using Bluetooth 5.2 technology, so you can listen to music or game on the go while also being able to connect to your desktop back home. You will have access to the same audio processing technologies that are in the SLYR Pro here as well. One unique feature you’ll find with both the PLYR and SLYR Pro is built-in Tile Finding tech that will allow you to “ring” the headsets with the Tile app if you ever misplace them. Just as Apple lets you locate your AirPods using Find My, Tile’s app lets you track your new gaming headset.

Availability

This new lineup of gaming headsets from Skullcandy starts at $59.99 with the SLYR headset and comes in three different colorways: Black DigiHype, Green DigiHype, and Blue DigiHype. The SLYR Pro will come in the same colorways as the base version with a price of $99.99. Finally, the PLYR Wireless Gaming Headset will cost you $129.99 and only comes in the black colorway. Head below for links to where you can pick up these gaming headsets now or sign up to be notified when they become available.

9to5Toys’ Take

While Skullcandy isn’t at the top of my list of places to check for headsets, all of these new gaming headsets seem like great options for those looking for good bang for their buck. It is pretty cool that the SLYR Pro and PLYR use onboard processing separate from your phone or computer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!