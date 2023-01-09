Smartphone Accessories JETech Google Pixel 7 Clear Case $5 (Save 50%), more

JETech’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Google Pixel 7 Clear Case for $4.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members as per usual, or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $10, today’s offer delivers 50% in savings in order to score you an affordable way to protect your brand-new handset. Comprised of a transparent TPU rubber, JETech’s clear case covers your new Pixel 7 while still letting you show off whichever colorway you went with. It features a raised lip around the front for keeping the screen safe when placed on tables, as well as some extra defense around the camera module on the back. It’s not the most premium cover by any means sure, but this clear case will at least add some peace of mind into the mix while you decide on a more fitting daily driver.

Perfectly fits your Google Pixel 7 6.4 inch.Supports wireless charging. Made with PC and TPU.Inner tiny dots design avoids ugly watermark against the phone back and sides.Lightweight and slim design. Raised bezels offer extra protection for screen and camera. Unique shock-absorption design: 4 corners effectively absorb shocks. Easy access to all the controls and features.Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports. Raised bezels offer extra protection for screen and camera.Unique shock-absorption design: 4 corners effectively absorb shocks. Easy access to all the controls and features.Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports. Ultra transparent and scratch-resistant back is easy to show the beautiful design and logo of your phone.

