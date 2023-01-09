Smartphone Accessories JETech Google Pixel 7 Clear Case $5 (Save 50%), more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesJETech
50% off From $5
graphical user interface, application

JETech’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Google Pixel 7 Clear Case for $4.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members as per usual, or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $10, today’s offer delivers 50% in savings in order to score you an affordable way to protect your brand-new handset. Comprised of a transparent TPU rubber, JETech’s clear case covers your new Pixel 7 while still letting you show off whichever colorway you went with. It features a raised lip around the front for keeping the screen safe when placed on tables, as well as some extra defense around the camera module on the back. It’s not the most premium cover by any means sure, but this clear case will at least add some peace of mind into the mix while you decide on a more fitting daily driver.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Perfectly fits your Google Pixel 7 6.4 inch.Supports wireless charging. Made with PC and TPU.Inner tiny dots design avoids ugly watermark against the phone back and sides.Lightweight and slim design. Raised bezels offer extra protection for screen and camera. Unique shock-absorption design: 4 corners effectively absorb shocks. Easy access to all the controls and features.Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports.

Raised bezels offer extra protection for screen and camera.Unique shock-absorption design: 4 corners effectively absorb shocks. Easy access to all the controls and features.Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports. Ultra transparent and scratch-resistant back is easy to show the beautiful design and logo of your phone.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
JETech

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Disney Dreamlight Valley...
Anker kicks off the week with up to 44% off 1-day Gold ...
Amazon offers up to 52% off Tribit StormBox micro speak...
Sabrent SSD/HDD drive enclosures turn old drives into r...
Best Buy takes on Amazon Prime by offering free shippin...
Nike Start Strong Sale takes 50% off sports bras, short...
SanDisk puts 1TB of all-metal USB-C/A flash drive in yo...
Blink Mini is as affordable as smart home cameras come,...
Load more...
Show More Comments