ASUS’ ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Keyboard saves desk space down at $90, more from $53

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of ASUS Gaming Accessories with offers starting from $53. Leading the way here is the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $105, this 14% discount comes within $10 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This same model currently goes for $109 over at Amazon. Coming in the Tenkeyless form factor (TKL), you will miss out on some editing keys and have no Numpad, but you will have much more room for your mouse to maneuver around. It also comes equipped with ROG NX Brown key switches for ultra tactile response with a 33% click ratio to ensure you know when the key has been pressed. One unique feature that I personally haven’t seen on another keyboard is the Instant Privacy key which minimizes all open apps and mutes all audio with a simple key press. Keep reading below for the other ASUS gaming accessory deals.

More ASUS Gaming Accessory deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the ones above. Looking for another headset option to check out before buying one? We’re currently tracking the Razer Nari Essential Wireless THX Gaming Headset marked down to $35, a return to the all-time low. Razer’s headset is perfect for those with budget-focused battlestations that still want high-end features. The Nari Essential offers THX Spatial Audio for “full immersion” and can “simulate sound in a 360-degree sphere” to let you know exactly where the enemy is. There are on-headset audio controls as well including volume adjustment and a microphone mute.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

ROG Strix Scope NX TKL is a compact, tenkeyless mechanical keyboard with Xccurate Design – an extra-wide Ctrl key that’s easier to feel and find in the FPS frenzy. With ROG-tuned ROG NX mechanical switches, an all-aluminum top plate for strength and style, and more customizable Aura RGB lighting than we’ve ever engineered into a ROG keyboard, Strix Scope NX TKL empowers you to play like a pro and rise above the battlefield crowd. ROG Strix Scope NX TKL is a high-performance mechanical gaming keyboard with a small footprint, freeing up space on your worktop for broader mouse movements – perfect for the lower sensitivity settings that slow the reticle for leveled-up aiming accuracy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!