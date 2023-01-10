Razer’s wireless Nari Essential gaming headset features THX Spatial Audio at low of $35

Best Buy is offering the Razer Nari Essential Wireless THX Gaming Headset for $34.99 shipped. Free shipping is available as Best Buy just rolled out for My Best Buy members yesterday. So, if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time as you’ll be able to score the discounted price and no-cost delivery. Originally $100, and going for around $50 at Amazon lately before it dropped to $35 there and going out of stock, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Razer’s headset is perfect for those with budget-focused battlestations that still want high-end features. The Nari Essential offers THX Spatial Audio for “full immersion” and can “simulate sound in a 360-degree sphere” to let you know exactly where the enemy is. There are on-headset audio controls as well including volume adjustment and a microphone mute. Plus, with 16 hour battery life, Razer’s Nari Essential is ready to go all day long with you before needing to be recharged. Keep reading for more.

Of course, the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset is a great choice for those who are on tighter budgets. It comes in at $30, which is another $5 below today’s lead deal. While it’s still wireless, you’ll find that it also offers a solid experience with Dolby Atmos support and the fact that it’s compatible with Switch, PlayStation, PC, and more.

You won’t want to miss out on our PC gaming guide for all the other great ways to save on upgrading your setup this year. For starters, Logitech’s G604 wireless gaming mouse is on sale for a low of $35 right now. Plus, ROCCAT’s brand-new 60% gaming keyboard is made for entry-level setups at just $50.

Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Hear from every direction of your virtual world with this Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset. THX Spatial Audio technology provides an immersive 360-degree sonic experience, and the auto-adjusting headband and cooling gel ear cushions provide a comfortable fit. Play games, movies and music all day thanks to the 16-hour battery life of this Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset.

