CASETiFY’s first Disney iPhone 14 cases come decked out with Mickey and Friends designs

CASETiFY today is launching its latest collection of new iPhone cases – this time rejoining up with the likes of Disney. Marking the fourth time that the two brands have joined up to deliver some magical Apple accessories, this time around the collaboration is bringing Mickey and Friends to iPhone 14 for the very first time.

CASETiFY debuts first collection of Disney iPhone 14 cases

After recently imbuing its signature cases with some other animated iconography thanks to the Pixar collaboration last fall, CASETiFY is now back to start off the year with some other icons. As just the latest partnership with Disney, the new collection of gear is putting Mickey Mouse in the spotlight alongside all of his friends. So throughout the lineup of iPhone cases, AirPods covers, MacBook sleeves, and other accessories, you’ll find the likes of Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Pluto, and of course Goofy.

Across the new CASETiFY and Disney lineup are also the very first iPhone 14 series cases to come decked out with these animation icons. Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of other Apple handsets get in on the magic, but this marks the first time the two brands have joined up since the iPhone 14 launched.

There are plenty of different styles, including CASETiFY’s fan-favorite Impact and Ultra Impact covers, not to mention some of the more unique stylings like its Bound, Mirror, and Clear cases. You’ll also find some covers for other new smartphones, with the Disney CASETiFY drop applying all of the Mickey goodness to some Samsung foldables and so much more.

Also in typical CASETiFY fashion as of late, there are more than just iPhone 14 and Android cases getting in on the Disney action. Everything from MagSafe wallets and chargers to MacBook sleeves, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories are being decked out in much of the same designs. Pricing across the entire collection will be starting at $38, with some of the higher-end cases selling for at much as $98. We’ll get a more complete look at pricing once the entire lineup drops next week.

Officially launching January 18

As per usual with CASETiFY’s collaborations, its latest lineup of Disney merchandise will only be around for a limited time. The collection will be going live later this month on January 18, and like we usually see, a waitlist has gone live for fans to sign up for in order to score some early priority access to the whole batch of new accessories. So it’s a good idea to go check out the landing page here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!