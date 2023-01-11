Add a regularly $160 Cuisinart Easy-Clean Slow Juicer to your setup for $96 (Amazon low)

Cuisinart CSJ-300 Easy Clean Slow Juicer

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart CSJ-300 Easy Clean Slow Juicer for $95.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is 40% or $64 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. For comparison, this model still fetches the full $160 at Best Buy while today’s deal marks only the second notable price we have tracked since release. Cuisinart’s masticating slow juicer is looking to support your 2023 health and fitness regimen conveniently with a mesh-free “easy clean” filter, a series of removable parts for the top-rack of your dishwasher, and an included – liter juice container – cleaning these home juicers is always the worst part for me. Your “fresh produce, nuts, and greens are slow pressed for the most efficient extraction,” according to Cuisinart. Head below for more details. 

If your at-home juicing needs fall into a more casual category, something like the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer that launched last year is worth a look. It comes in at a more affordable $60 and, after going hands-on with a week solid of juicing a few times a day, I can confidently say it will get the job done. It might not be able to handle the most robust ingredients with as much grace as the model above, but it was more than capable of handling my juicing needs. Dive into our review for more details

If you’re looking for a higher-end stainless steel treatment, the ongoing series of Breville juicer deals are worth a look. You’ll find both traditional models and combo blenders on sale at Amazon right now as part of our previous roundup. There’s up to $110 in savings to be had and models starting from $80, all of which is detailed right here

Cuisinart CSJ-300 Easy Clean Slow Juicer features:

Crafting a wide range of fresh, healthy, homemade juice beverages is easy with the Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer. Engineered to powerfully press and crush fruits and vegetables for maximum juice extraction, this kitchen essential is a must for wellness-minded home chefs. The masticating auger produces less heat to retain the full flavor and nutrients of food. The auger ensures every bit of juice is extracted, while pulp is ejected into its own pitcher. Add variety and quickly yet thoroughly extract the essence of nuts, wheat grasses, sprouts, and more. 

