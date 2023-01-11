Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro hit $105 in Geek Squad refurb sale (Orig. $200), new at $170

Best Buy is now offering the latest Google Pixel Buds Pro for $114.99 shipped in Geek Squad Refurbished condition. Down from the usual $200 going rate, today’s offer is coming within $10 of the all-time low. This $85 discount is delivering the second-best price to date, as well. Those who would rather go with a new condition pair can also save, with the price dropping to $169.99 in several colors.

Google’s just-released earbuds just launched earlier this summer and arrive as the brand’s new flagship listening experience. Everything is centered around active noise cancellation for the first time, with the Pixel Buds Pro also being backed by a transparency mode. Then there’s 11 hours of playback and the companion Qi-enabled charging case that delivers an extra 20 hours of listening that you can read all about in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

While not seeing much of a discount, Google’s recent Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as a more affordable take on true wireless earbuds than the lead deal and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. These are a great alternative if you just want to go with a new condition pair while still benefiting from a lower price tag and all of the same Google ecosystem support. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

As for some other true wireless earbuds that give the big players a run for their money, we ended 2022 by taking a look at all of the year’s best earbuds. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Anker, Sennheiser, and other brands.

Google Pixel Buds Pro features:

Pixel Buds Pro use Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal to adapt to your ear and help block outside sounds, creating a quiet foundation so your music can shine. With custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, the earbuds sound amazing at any volume. The battery keeps up with your life, with up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case; you can charge them wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers.

