Add a KeySmart SafeBlade box cutter into your setup at $5 Prime shipped (29% off)

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is offering the SafeBlade box cutter for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10 directly from KeySmart, this is up to 50% off and the lowest price we can find. It has, however, sold for $7 at Amazon over the last year and is now a solid 29% off the going rate there as well. The KeySmart SafeBlade is made of a “sturdy PA46 material” to deliver a uniquely-shaped cutter into your EDC or on a keyring. According to the brand, it is strong enough to cut packaging tape “but won’t penetrate the skin in the event of a mishap” as well. Head below for more details.

At this price and with a such a unique design, there really aren’t very many comparable options for less. Something like the Nite Ize KMT-11 DoohicKey Key Keychain Multi-Tool is worth a closer look at a few cents less though. This one delivers another notable EDC-ready tool to your kit, but with even more options including the ability to do everything from open packages and “tighten bolts and screws to open a beverage.”

While we are talking EDC deals, be sure to dive into the latest Anker Amazon sale for charger and hub options. On the storage side of things, we are also tracking a new all-time low that will slide 1TB of all-metal flash drive into your setup at $85 shipped. Take a closer look at the SanDisk Dual Luxe right here before the price jumps back up.

KeySmart SafeBlade features:

DESIGNED WITH SAFETY IN MIND – Our box opener is designed to help you safely open packages and boxes without cutting or damaging your finger in the process.

DESIGNED WITH SAFETY IN MIND – Our box opener is designed to help you safely open packages and boxes without cutting or damaging your finger in the process.

UNIQUE DESIGN – Our product has been designed with a key shape; and will fit seamlessly on your keychain or inside your KeySmart just as any ordinary key would.

EXTREMELY DURABLE – Our safe cutter is made of a very sturdy PA46 material and is built to last! The cutter will cut through reinforced tape easily, but won’t penetrate the skin in the event of a mishap.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!