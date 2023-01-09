SanDisk puts 1TB of all-metal USB-C/A flash drive in your EDC at $85 shipped (Amazon low)

Reg. $112+ $85
SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Luxe USB-C Flash Drive

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Luxe USB-C Flash Drive for $85 shipped. Originally $250 at launch, it went for closer to $112.50 for most of last year and is currently on sale for $110 at Best Buy where it regularly fetches $165. Today’s deal is even lower than the $89 early Black Friday price we tracked last November and marks a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at an all-metal case with dual swivel action USB-C and USB-A connectors for both modern and legacy gear. A notable option to move data between Android, MacBooks, and more, it also slides a notable 1TB of storage on to your keychain or into your EDC setup in a particularly compact form-factor. You’ll find optional automatic backup functionality available here as well. Head below for more details. 

An obvious lower-cost solution for folks that don’t need a full 1TB of storage on their person is to go with the lower capacity models. That way you’re still landing the dual connectivity and SanDisk’s all-metal silver treatment for less. The 32GB variant starts at just $11 Prime shipped with various size options going up from there. 

While we are talking portable storage here, folks looking to step up to a speedy solid-state solution will want to at least take a peek at some of the deals we are still tracking. Alongside the all-time low we have on the WD_BLACK 500GB P40 Game Drive SSD at $80 that launched last year – here’s our hands-on review, Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 500GB USB-C Gen 2×2 Portable SSD is also still sitting at its best price ever. The relatively affordable $65 drive is among the fastest in its class and you can get all of the details you need in our previous coverage

SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Luxe Flash Drive features:

  • The all-metal, 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.
  • Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers.
  • Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone so you can take more photos.
  • Automatically back up photos using the SanDisk Memory Zone app.

