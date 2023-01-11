Onvis Thread contact sensors bring automations to your HomeKit setup from $25.50 (New lows)

The official Onvis Amazon storefront is now offering its Thread-enabled HomeKit Door Contact Sensor for $25.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking one of the first chances to save, you’re now looking at a $5 discount that ushers in a new all-time low from the usual $30 going rate. You can also score a 2-pack of the sensors for $39.09, down from $46. Having just hit the scene, these new Onvis contact sensors arrive to deliver Thread and HomeKit control for automating your space in the new year. Ideal for adding some extra security into the mix or setting routines to run based on when a door opens or closes, the sensors will let you take your smart home to the next level. We’ve previously gone hands-on with Onvis gear and walked away impressed, too.

Other options on the market that offer the same feature set as the lead deal, like the popular Eve Door and Window Sensor, will set you back far more than the lead deal right now at $40. But if you’re already invested in Aqara’s smart home ecosystem or at least looking for reason to jump in, the brand makes its own contact sensor that sells for just a fraction of the price as the Onvis solution above at just $14. Though in either case, if you’re looking for a standalone option with Thread, look no further than the competitive price of the lead deal.

If you just want to give Siri control over some lamps or appliances throughout your home instead, we’re tracking another discount that kicked off the week. Joining everything else in our smart home guide today, you can score a 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa HomeKit mini smart plugs. Dropping the whole package down to $40, this 20% price cut is making it more affordable to expand your setup to cover new lights, heaters, fans, and more.

The Onvis contact sensor now is upgraded to support Thread – This allow you get instant alerts when windows or doors open in your home.It can control other HomeKit-accessories when you are away home which requires HomePod mini and Apple TV. Onvis Thread-enabled door sensor works exclusively with Apple HomeKit. Creating home automations with other HomeKit enabled accessories. For example, with the front door opened, the hallway lights can be turn on automatically.

