Give Siri four TP-Link Kasa HomeKit mini smart plugs to control at $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon currently offers a 4-pack of TP-Link’s latest Kasa HomeKit Smart Plugs for $39.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. You would more regularly pay $50, with today’s offer marking a return to the second-best price to date at $10 off. This is the best we’ve seen in several months, with only two discounts ever dropping below today’s offer and those were back in August of last year. Alongside access to Siri, there’s also Alexa and Assistant voice control to go with support for the companion app. Not to mention, each smart plug sports energy monitoring support for tracking electricity usage and power vampires. No hub is required, either. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect and you can head below for more.

As notable as the lead deal is for those who want the latest and greatest, or just want to take advantage of HomeKit control, there are of course ways to get in on the smart plug game for less. A 4-pack of its standard offerings will only set you back $30 right now at Amazon, offering much of the same form-factor for 25% less. These won’t work with Siri nor will they monitor energy usage, but the support for Alexa and Assistant will be enough for many smart home owners.

TP-Link also just recently launched a new lineup of HomeKit gear as part of its Kasa series, expanding the form-factors away from typical indoor smart plug. The three new devices kick off with an outdoor smart plug that’s just as perfect for handling Christmas lights during the holiday season as it is automating lighting on the patio for refreshing your space this spring. Not to mention, there’s also a pair of in-wall dimmer and light switches joining the collection that you can read all about in our previous report.

Kasa HomeKit Mini Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible smart plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the devices in your home. Use the smart Wi-Fi home plug to monitor your connected device’s energy usage in real-time and view its historical power consumption within the Kasa Smart app. 1800W, 15A max load supported. Enjoy an extremely easy and quick setup process with this Amazon Frustration-Free Setup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

