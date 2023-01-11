Samsung’s latest Odyssey G70B 32-inch 4K 144Hz monitor returns to low of $800 (Save $200)

Amazon is currently offering the latest Samsung Odyssey G70B Series 32-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $799.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,000, this solid $200 price drop marks only the second time we’ve seen this monitor marked down to an all-time low price. The last time we saw it down here was at the end of 2022. Coming with G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support, you will be able to game without screen tearing while retaining fluid movement. Not only can you play games from your PC or console, but you can also even access cloud gaming service directly through the monitor itself with Samsung’s Gaming Hub. Rounding out this monitor is DisplayHDR 400 certification, 1ms response times, and an included ergonomic stand. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Mount for $63 after clipping the on-page coupon. Though ultrawide is in its name, it can hold essentially any monitor. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard alongside your monitor? ROCCAT has now launched its latest 60% gaming keyboard for $50, the Magma Mini. One unique feature of the Magma Mini from ROCCAT is the fact that it’s IP33 rated, which means that it’s protected from accidental spills, something that many mechanical keyboards can’t step up to the plate and deliver. On top of that, it has “quiet, fast, and responsive” keys, which might not have the same click as a mechanical switch, but at the same time, features a familiar feel. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for more.

Samsung Odyssey G70B Series 32-inch 4K 144Hz Monitor features:

UHD RESOLUTION & IPS PANEL: Packing in 4x the pixel density of FHD, see games like never before; IPS panel delivers clear colors and a wide 178° viewing angle for clarity from any viewpoint

SAMSUNG GAMING HUB: Get instant access to top cloud gaming services and your favorite console games; Smooth visuals and responsive gameplay are powered by advanced game streaming technology with no downloads or storage limits

GAME BAR: Now, you can easily view the status of the most important settings such as FPS or HDR; Modify response time or screen ratio, as well as the game picture mode without having to leave your game screen to stay focused on your goals

