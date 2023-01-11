iPhone 12 series all on sale from $340 in 1-day Woot refurbished sale (Up to $559 off)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhones. Prime members will score free shipping, while a $6 fee will apply otherwise. Amongst all four of Apple’s iPhone 12 series handsets, our favorite of the batch has to be the flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max, which now starts at $539.99 for the 128GB capacity model in all four colorways. Originally fetching $1,099, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $559 off. This is still one of the first chances to save and is well under our previous $700 mention, too.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale to score you or a loved one entry into the world of iOS for far less than one of Apple’s latest devices. Much like the lead deal, everything in the 1-day sale comes backed by a 90-day warranty, including all of the other iPhone 12 series handsets and beyond. Everything starts at $280, delivering some even more affordable solutions for anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest, and would rather save some cash instead.

All of this week’s other best Apple deals are dominated by iPads, with a pair of offers going live on some of the more compact offerings in the current stable. First up, Apple’s beloved and compact iPad mini 6 is now on sale after stock shortages have made this one hard to find on store shelves period, let alone with $99 in savings attached. Or for an even better value, a new all-time low has arrived to make Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad even more affordable with a $79 discount down to $250.

iPhone 12 Pro Max features:

iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. The Super Retina XDR display increases to an expansive 6.7 inches2 while keeping a nearly identical size to iPhone 11 Pro Max, for the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution with nearly 3.5 million pixels. iPhone 12 Pro Max has a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back and is available in four stunning finishes.

